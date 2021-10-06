I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stake Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,622 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMAB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in I-Mab by 1,078.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 530,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,692,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,387,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in I-Mab in the first quarter worth $17,249,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in I-Mab by 1,193,425.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 143,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price target on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.66.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $32.64 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average of $67.95.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

