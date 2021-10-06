I/O Coin Hits Market Cap of $2.45 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $100.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.43 or 0.00330224 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002128 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,149,355 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

