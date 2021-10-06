ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Short Interest Update

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 754,700 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the August 31st total of 942,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 898,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ICLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.08. The stock had a trading volume of 319,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,060. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.08. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $168.76 and a 1 year high of $301.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ICON Public will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 1.0% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 102,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 6.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

