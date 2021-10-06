Iconic Token (ICNQ) Market Capitalization Hits $2.36 Million

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000435 BTC on major exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $781.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00057667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 69.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00094710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.41 or 0.00128776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,937.92 or 1.00480962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.72 or 0.06331452 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,931,928 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

