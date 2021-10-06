IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $643.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $614.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $672.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $603.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

