Illuvium (ILV) Price Up 43.3% This Week

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, Illuvium has traded 43.3% higher against the dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $430.92 million and approximately $131.20 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for approximately $670.68 or 0.01220629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00058618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00100237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00131934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,938.67 or 0.99987572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.79 or 0.06484227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,519 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

