IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Update

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the August 31st total of 28,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,073,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 152,564 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IM Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth $1,342,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 409,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 38,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IM Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth $25,589,000. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on IM Cannabis from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on IM Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered IM Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on IM Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ IMCC traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,441. IM Cannabis has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

