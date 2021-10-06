IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Short Interest Down 18.0% in September

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 113,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 268,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

IMRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut IMARA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get IMARA alerts:

In other IMARA news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMARA by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IMARA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in IMARA during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IMARA during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in IMARA during the first quarter valued at $284,000. 41.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMRA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.75. 49,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,456. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.31. IMARA has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IMARA will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.