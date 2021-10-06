IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Short Interest Down 18.0% in September

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 113,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 268,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
IMRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut IMARA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.
In other IMARA news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
IMRA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.75. 49,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,456. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.31. IMARA has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53.
IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IMARA will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.
IMARA Company Profile
IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
