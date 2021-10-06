Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Shares Up 0.6%

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63.

Imperial Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)

Imperial Metals Corp. engages in the aacquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. It operates its business through the following segments: Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes all other properties and related exploration and development activities.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.