IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IMV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. 234,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,560. IMV has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $132.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that IMV will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in IMV by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in IMV by 85.2% during the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in IMV in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on IMV in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.