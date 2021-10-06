IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
IMV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. 234,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,560. IMV has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $132.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18.
IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that IMV will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on IMV in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.
About IMV
IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.
See Also: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.