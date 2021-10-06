Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report $117.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.64 million to $118.30 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $120.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $507.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $493.85 million to $521.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $677.20 million, with estimates ranging from $669.29 million to $685.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Independent Bank stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.60. 2,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,344. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.49. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.