Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,850 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.52% of Independent Bank worth $13,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.55. 677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,344. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.43 million. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

