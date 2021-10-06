Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,636,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS INQD opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Indoor Harvest has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

Indoor Harvest Company Profile

Indoor Harvest Corp, through its brand name Indoor Harvest, engages in leveraging technology and planning on vertical farming, building integrated agriculture, controlled environment agriculture, and aeroponic cultivation technology in the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Chad C. Sykes on November 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

