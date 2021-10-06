Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,636,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS INQD opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Indoor Harvest has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.
Indoor Harvest Company Profile
