Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €45.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFXA. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €41.42 ($48.73).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

