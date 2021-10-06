Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) Trading Down 0.2%

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 13,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 25,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INTI)

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with cancer. It focuses on SUBA-Itraconazole, a patented, oral formulation of Itraconazole, for treatment of prostate and lung cancers. The company was founded on September 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibitor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibitor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.