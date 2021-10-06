InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) & Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Financial Review

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Outset Medical alerts:

99.9% of Outset Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Outset Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Outset Medical and InMode, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 3 6 0 2.67 InMode 0 0 5 0 3.00

Outset Medical currently has a consensus price target of $59.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.51%. InMode has a consensus price target of $55.70, suggesting a potential downside of 23.31%. Given Outset Medical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than InMode.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Outset Medical and InMode’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $49.94 million 45.32 -$121.49 million ($4.85) -10.08 InMode $206.11 million 11.24 $75.03 million N/A N/A

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Outset Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and InMode’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical -170.05% -37.89% -31.40% InMode 44.34% 45.87% 39.55%

Summary

InMode beats Outset Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, India, Australia, and France, as well as through distributors in 47 countries. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.