InnovAge (INNV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for InnovAge (OTCMKTS: INNV):

10/4/2021 – InnovAge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

9/29/2021 – InnovAge was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

9/22/2021 – InnovAge had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

9/22/2021 – InnovAge was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

9/9/2021 – InnovAge is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – InnovAge was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

Shares of INNV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 503,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,348. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $958.11 million and a PE ratio of -20.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INNV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth $31,039,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter worth $23,940,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,487,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,800,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.73% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

