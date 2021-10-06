InnovAge (INNV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for InnovAge (OTCMKTS: INNV):
- 10/4/2021 – InnovAge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
- 9/29/2021 – InnovAge was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.
- 9/22/2021 – InnovAge had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.
- 9/22/2021 – InnovAge was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 9/9/2021 – InnovAge is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/12/2021 – InnovAge was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.
Shares of INNV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 503,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,348. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $958.11 million and a PE ratio of -20.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
