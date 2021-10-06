Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

INOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INOV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Inovalon by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inovalon by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 117,374 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at about $2,765,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the second quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.78, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. Inovalon has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

