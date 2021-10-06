Insider Selling: Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Sells 2,608 Shares of Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EPAY traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.50. 185,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,225. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

