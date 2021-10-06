Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Sells 2,191 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $287,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.36. 843,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,090. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.16 and a 200 day moving average of $115.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Catalent by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Catalent by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.