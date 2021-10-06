Insider Selling: City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Insider Sells 1,109 Shares of Stock

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) insider Barry M. Olliff sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.19), for a total value of £6,099.50 ($7,969.04).

City of London Investment Group stock opened at GBX 534.80 ($6.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.24. City of London Investment Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 381 ($4.98) and a one year high of GBX 579.91 ($7.58). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 523.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 531.05. The company has a market cap of £271.03 million and a P/E ratio of 14.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. This is an increase from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 4.01%. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.80%.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

