Insider Selling: Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE EVC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.38. 414,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,565. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.70. Entravision Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $8.11.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 183,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28,819 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 380.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 172,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,195,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.