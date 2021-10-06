Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Sells 1,025 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $208,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Merilee Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total transaction of $182,099.40.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $4.92 on Tuesday, hitting $203.64. 1,286,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,776. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.49 and a 52 week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Etsy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Etsy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Etsy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.