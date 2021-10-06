Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.87. The company had a trading volume of 644,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,391. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.69. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.38.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.9% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.