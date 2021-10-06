Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sells 4,375 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $287,612.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of LSCC stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $64.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,394. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $68.76.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $84,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

