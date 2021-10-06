Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $2,087,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael T. Pykosz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $2,310,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $3,201,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:OSH traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,096. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.18. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 52,248 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 447.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 32,810 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 913,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,530,000 after acquiring an additional 560,536 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,611,000 after acquiring an additional 184,322 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

