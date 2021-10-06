Insider Selling: Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) insider Ross M. Jessup sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $352,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LPRO traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.82. 384,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,917. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.10 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPRO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Open Lending during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 149.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Open Lending during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

