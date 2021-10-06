Insider Selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $24,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
PFGC traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.58. 1,353,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.52 and a beta of 1.71.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
