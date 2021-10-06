Insider Selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $24,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PFGC traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.58. 1,353,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,871 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,807 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,649 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 27,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $513,714,000 after acquiring an additional 502,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 641,165 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,938,000 after acquiring an additional 34,525 shares in the last quarter.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

