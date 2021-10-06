Insider Selling: Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) CEO Sells 3,053 Shares of Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,053 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $72,020.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:POSH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.54. 419,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,290. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $104.98.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.33 million. Poshmark’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

POSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Poshmark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POSH. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Poshmark by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the second quarter valued at $159,000. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.