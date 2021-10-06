Insider Selling: Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) CTO Sells 1,814 Shares of Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $79,616.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Thimsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $83,081.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $74,101.90.

On Wednesday, July 21st, John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,720.00.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.96. 1,264,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.56.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,115,000 after purchasing an additional 161,943 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $91,766,000. VGI Partners Ltd increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 2,358,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,219,000 after acquiring an additional 339,538 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,885,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $60,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

