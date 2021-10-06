Insider Selling: Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 10,000 shares of Red Violet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $259,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Miami Jewish Federatio Greater also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 24th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 3,872 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $112,288.00.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 19,577 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $589,659.24.
- On Monday, September 20th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 4,920 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $146,419.20.
- On Friday, September 17th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 21,199 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $676,884.07.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 5,000 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $150,450.00.
- On Monday, September 13th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 10,000 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $317,600.00.
Shares of NASDAQ RDVT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 27,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,450. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.46. Red Violet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $356.81 million, a PE ratio of -186.19 and a beta of 0.68.
Separately, TheStreet raised Red Violet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.
About Red Violet
Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
