Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells 613 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.74, for a total value of $126,118.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.19. The company had a trading volume of 596,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,471. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,076,074,000 after buying an additional 1,087,353 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in VeriSign by 53,419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in VeriSign by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,955,000 after purchasing an additional 688,880 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,125,250,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,744,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.