Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VIZIO alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,148 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $323,561.28.

On Monday, September 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,441 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $473,280.69.

On Thursday, September 23rd, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $1,494,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,477 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $303,503.97.

On Tuesday, September 14th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 20,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $391,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,554,750.00.

On Monday, August 30th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 46,375 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $908,486.25.

On Friday, August 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,114 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $454,000.42.

On Wednesday, August 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 34,448 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $706,184.00.

On Friday, August 20th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $441,145.87.

Shares of VIZIO stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,274. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $30,314,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,989,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZIO shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cannonball Research began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.