Insider Selling: Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $35,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James A. Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $44,100.00.

Shares of WRAP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 98,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,571. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $240.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.05% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WRAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wrap Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

