Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.20% of Insight Enterprises worth $41,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 52,621 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 119,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

NSIT stock opened at $93.13 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.62. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $145,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $952,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

