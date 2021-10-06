Insured Finance (INFI) Market Cap Achieves $2.49 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $28,381.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0820 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00059173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00096993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00128923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,034.98 or 0.99874867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,489.51 or 0.06332606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.