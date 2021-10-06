Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,932,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,629 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.86% of Integer worth $182,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 5.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Integer by 61.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 91,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Integer by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 25,940 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Integer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 24,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Integer by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Integer stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.06. 1,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,811. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $312.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $1,017,224.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $246,328.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.