Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,727 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $65,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Intel by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $54.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,777,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average of $56.91. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.