Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,568 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.55% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $184,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,552,000 after buying an additional 203,607 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 158,696 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 534.6% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 929,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,523,000 after purchasing an additional 783,179 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 46.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,385,000 after purchasing an additional 284,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.2% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 890,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,245,000 after purchasing an additional 211,759 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,694. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.39.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTLA. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $627,177.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,303 shares of company stock valued at $44,075,415 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.