Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Short Interest Up 26.4% in September

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,644,600 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the August 31st total of 2,091,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.6 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IPPLF opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.3838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. operates as a midstream oil and natural gas company. It engages in the provision of oil transportation, natural gas liquid processing, and bulk liquid storage services. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities Infrastructure, Marketing, and New Ventures.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.