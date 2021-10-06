InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,314 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of InterDigital worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter worth $42,383,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 290.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 289,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 215,185 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 105.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,604,000 after acquiring an additional 145,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 112.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 109,786 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in InterDigital by 427.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 116,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

IDCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. InterDigital’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

