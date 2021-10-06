International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Cut by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $5,085,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,326,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,205,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.70 and a 200-day moving average of $140.94. The firm has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.75.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

