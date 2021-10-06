International Flavors & Fragrances (NASDAQ:IFFT) Trading Down 2.7%

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) dropped 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.24 and last traded at $47.56. Approximately 23,943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 116,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,172.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 433.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (NASDAQ:IFFT)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

