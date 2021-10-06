Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,822,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.03% of Intuit worth $1,383,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Intuit by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Intuit by 8.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total value of $5,255,998.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

INTU stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $534.61. 975,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.05 and a 52-week high of $582.96. The company has a market cap of $146.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $550.37 and its 200-day moving average is $481.58.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

