Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 2.4% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.12% of Intuit worth $165,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Intuit by 65.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Intuit by 21.2% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $534.61. 977,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,051. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.05 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

