Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Short Interest Update

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the August 31st total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inuvo by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,177,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 282,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inuvo by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,520,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 581,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inuvo by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,931 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Inuvo by 394.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 341,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 272,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inuvo by 1,888.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 269,111 shares in the last quarter. 15.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INUV opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.88. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 25.01% and a negative net margin of 16.86%.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

