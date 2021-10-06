Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the August 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 72,405 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,791,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 93.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ remained flat at $$25.84 on Wednesday. 1,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,927. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

