Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of BSMR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.74. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,362. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.87. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $26.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $332,000.

