Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of BSMR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.74. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,362. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.87. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $26.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.
