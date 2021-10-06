Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) Shares Up 0.4%

Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.99. 845 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

