Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,420,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480,922 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.3% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned 1.21% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $75,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 157.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,216,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,737,000 after buying an additional 8,088,088 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,109,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,373,000 after buying an additional 3,064,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,416,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,718,000 after buying an additional 5,336,434 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,177,000 after buying an additional 8,691,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,730,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,078,000 after buying an additional 3,960,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN remained flat at $$22.13 during midday trading on Wednesday. 88,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,963,029. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

